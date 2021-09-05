Signet Financial Management LLC Has $480,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,574,000 after acquiring an additional 206,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,055,000 after acquiring an additional 257,279 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $104.80. The company had a trading volume of 742,510 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average is $103.98. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

