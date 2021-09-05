Signet Financial Management LLC Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 369,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGS traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,156. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

