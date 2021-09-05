Signet Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. 130,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,479. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.