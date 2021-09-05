Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.34. 6,400,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,823,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.