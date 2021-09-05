Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend payment by 68.9% over the last three years.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signet Jewelers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Signet Jewelers worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

