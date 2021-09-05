Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $159.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,876 over the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLAB stock opened at $156.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.71. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

