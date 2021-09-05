Simon Knock Sells 25,066 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $451,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. GAN Limited has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $31.81.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.