Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives $7.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $14,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 920,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 360,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 284,498 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

