Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after acquiring an additional 221,513 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Barclays raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

SWKS stock opened at $183.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

