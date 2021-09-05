Smartshare (SSP) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $919,229.28 and approximately $66,117.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00097336 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00026703 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

