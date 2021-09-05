Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.10 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.65.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $266.66 million, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,332,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,619 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,054 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth $84,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

