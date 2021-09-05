Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4,259.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,259 ($55.64) and last traded at GBX 4,245 ($55.46), with a volume of 30666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,215 ($55.07).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,623 ($60.40) to GBX 4,761 ($62.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £10.97 billion and a PE ratio of 21.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,060.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,367.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.29 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

