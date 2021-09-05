Solana Price Tops $142.11 on Major Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Solana has traded up 50.8% against the dollar. Solana has a market cap of $41.41 billion and approximately $2.78 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $142.11 or 0.00275161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00063814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00124091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.15 or 0.00811598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 503,479,113 coins and its circulating supply is 291,398,642 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

