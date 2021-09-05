Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,262 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sonos by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after buying an additional 121,233 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $2,859,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

SONO traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,680. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. Sonos has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonos will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

