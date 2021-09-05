Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $527.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million.

SWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,389,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,668,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 264,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 109,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 13,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 33,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

