SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) is Signet Financial Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.93. 103,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,738. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.