Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SR opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.49. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

SR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Spire worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.