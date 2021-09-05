Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after buying an additional 221,370 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $269.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.99. The stock has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

