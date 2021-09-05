Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Tops One Day Volume of $45,541.00

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $45,541.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Squirrel Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00060549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00122787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.52 or 0.00833684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00047140 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance (CRYPTO:NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,420,750 coins and its circulating supply is 1,420,481 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Squirrel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squirrel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.