Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HON opened at $228.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

