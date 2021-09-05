Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Position Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 534.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 4.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 41.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STMP. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.68, for a total value of $687,598.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,788 shares of company stock worth $55,096,200 over the last three months. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $328.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.43. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.22 and a 1-year high of $329.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.93.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

