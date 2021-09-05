Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Stantec reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

STN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 91,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Stantec by 758.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,685,000 after purchasing an additional 953,289 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Stantec by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 917,721 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stantec by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after purchasing an additional 846,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Stantec by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,271 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

