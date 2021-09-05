Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives C$54.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.30.

SJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

TSE:SJ traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$43.06. 75,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,621. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$41.89 and a 52-week high of C$54.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

