STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Down 1.4%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.40. 29,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 49,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STEP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark set a C$1.72 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$95.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.47.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.