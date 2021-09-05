Stephen M. Bianchi Buys 1,299 Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CEO Stephen M. Bianchi purchased 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $18,121.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,213.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen M. Bianchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Stephen M. Bianchi bought 600 shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $8,304.00.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

