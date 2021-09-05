Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

STXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

STXS opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $506.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.51. Stereotaxis has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 80.3% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 724,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 94.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 682,167 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the second quarter worth about $6,370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after purchasing an additional 473,137 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stereotaxis (STXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.