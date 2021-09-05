stETH (Lido) Price Tops $3,902.55 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $3,902.55 or 0.07564457 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.44 billion and $168.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00065282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00165729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.06 or 0.00223019 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,686.50 or 1.00185821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.10 or 0.00965481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00772258 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,138,927 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.