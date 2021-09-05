Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Duluth stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Duluth has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $454.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at about $6,993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 1,097.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 152,171 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Duluth by 12.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,031,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after buying an additional 110,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Duluth by 2,507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 72,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

