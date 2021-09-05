STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.79 ($45.64).

STM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th.

STM stock opened at €37.90 ($44.59) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.25. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

