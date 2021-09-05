StormX (STMX) Market Cap Reaches $432.43 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. StormX has a market capitalization of $432.43 million and $409.03 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX coin can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StormX has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00065008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00126544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.54 or 0.00822284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047435 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

