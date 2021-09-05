SureRemit (RMT) Price Hits $0.0075

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. SureRemit has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $50,096.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SureRemit has traded up 97.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

