SureRemit (RMT) Price Up 63.6% Over Last Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, SureRemit has traded up 63.6% against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $23,949.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00066096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00161245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.62 or 0.00208779 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.54 or 0.07849916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,171.20 or 1.00123427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00800335 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

