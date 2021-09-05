SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $425.74 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $14.12 or 0.00027366 BTC on popular exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $425.74 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 233,057,508 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

