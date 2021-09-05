SVF Investment Corp. 2’s (NASDAQ:SVFB) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

SVF Investment Corp. 2’s (NASDAQ:SVFB) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. SVF Investment Corp. 2 had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SVFB opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVFB. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

