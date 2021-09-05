Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $70,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,600,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Hologic by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hologic by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,696,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hologic by 48.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,028,000 after purchasing an additional 609,375 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

