Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $74,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $302.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -657.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $197.08 and a 52-week high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.