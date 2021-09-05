Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,089 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Bio-Techne worth $71,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $3,723,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $223,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 353,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,173,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Insiders have sold a total of 64,808 shares of company stock worth $29,786,695 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Argus raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $572.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $513.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.86, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $521.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.55.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

