Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Sun Communities worth $75,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,649,000 after purchasing an additional 408,329 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 15.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,372,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,997,000 after acquiring an additional 321,146 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

NYSE:SUI opened at $209.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $209.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

