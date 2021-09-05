Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,682,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,006 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $64,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 975,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 403,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 172,864 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,751,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $45.71 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $802,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

