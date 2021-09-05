Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.57.

SNDX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNDX opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $868.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.55. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.