Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

SKT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

NYSE SKT opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.10, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.