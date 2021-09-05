Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Investec lowered Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.7249 per share. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

