Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Down 5.3%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) traded down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.58. 241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 127,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $752.46 million and a PE ratio of -5.76.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $194,198.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.