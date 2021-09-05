TD Securities Downgrades Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Hold

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $870.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $840.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CHTR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

Charter Communications stock opened at $811.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $755.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.71. The company has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

