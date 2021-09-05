TE-FOOD (TONE) Reaches Market Cap of $21.38 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $21.38 million and approximately $105,795.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

