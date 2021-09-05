Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,290 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insulet were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Insulet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of Insulet by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $302.59 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $197.08 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

