Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 5,050 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 173.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.44 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

