Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,929 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vistra were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 162.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of VST stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

