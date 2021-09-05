Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,206 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.47. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.