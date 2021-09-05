Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.24% of FTC Solar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
FTCI stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
