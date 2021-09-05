Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.24% of FTC Solar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FTCI stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTCI shares. Raymond James started coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.